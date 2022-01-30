BSEB intermediate examination to begin on Feb 1 with Covid safety norms

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to commence intermediate examination from February 1 to 14 amid Covid-19 safety protocols, BSEB officials said.

As per BSEB, altogether 13,45,939 candidates—including 6,48,518 girls and 6,97,421 boys have registered for the exams. In Patna, altogether 78,856 students will take the exam across 84 centres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BSEB officials claimed that preparation at all exam centres has been completed.

“More than 50,000 invigilators have been engaged for manning exam halls this year. Seating arrangements will be done maintaining physical distance among examinees. Exam halls will be sanitised daily”, said an official of BSEB.

In an effort to ease the difficulty of students due to Covid-19 triggered academic disturbance, the board has doubled the questions giving students an alternative option for each question.

“Of the 100 marks exam, 50 objective-type questions carrying one mark will be asked while the rest 50 marks will comprise subjective questions. In both sections, students will have alternative question options. The change in question pattern has been done in view of students’ welfare”, said an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The board will provide OMR sheets and answer sheets carrying a pre-printed photograph of the student along with other details including name, roll number, roll code, subject code, and date of the examination for eliminating imposters.

Elaborating on the arrangements for conducting a free and fair examination, Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, said, “CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres. For every 25 candidates, one invigilator will be appointed and one videographer for every 500 examinees will be deployed for strict surveillance. Two-step frisking of students, first at the entrance gate of the exam centre and second at the exam hall, will be done to ensure no unfair element is being carried by the examinees.”

The board has also issued direction to invoke CrPC Section 144 within radius of 200-meter of every examination centre prohibiting entrance of any person other than concerned officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In case of printing error or mismatch of the photograph, the examinee can provide any of the six ID proofs including Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, driving license, and photo attached bank passbook. The candidate will have to submit an attested photocopy of ID proof and show the original to the concerned official at the examination centre”, said Kishor.