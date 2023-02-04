Chakradhari Sharan Singh is new chief justice of Patna High Court

Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah have been appointed judges of the Supreme Court. The warrants of appointments were received on Saturday.

Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh will perform the duty of the CJ.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, senior most Judge of the Patna High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court with effect from the date Justice Sanjay Karol relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India,” said the notification issued by the ministry of law and justice on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a farewell for Justices Karol and Amanullah was held in Patna on Saturday and was attended by Bihar’s advocate general PK Shahi, additional solicitor general KN Singh, Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, besides HC judges and eminent lawyers.

Before Karol, Justice Mukesh Shah was the last CJ of Patna HC to be elevated to the SC. Former Chief Justices of India, Dipak Misra and RM Lodha, have also served as CJ of the Patna HC.,

The SC Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had on December 13 cleared the names of five judges, including two from Patna HC, for elevation to the apex court.

A native of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Karol was appointed Chief Justice of the Patna HC on November 11, 2019. His tenure witnessed the appointment of highest number of judges to the HC, taking the number from the 27 to 37 against the sanctioned strength of 53 in 2022.

In 2021, it had dropped to just 17.

At present, the number of judges in Patna HC is 34, which will reduce to 32 after the two move to SC, officials in the high court said.

Karol, as the chief justice of Patna HC, gave many important verdicts, including refusing to give judicial powers to executive magistrates, ordering renotification of seats reserved for EBC category for municipal elections, direction to universities to refund amount in keeping with state’s fee waiver policy and stopping the funding of madrasas pending inquiry.

Prior to coming to Patna, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of High Court of Tripura on November 9, 2018. He also served as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh with effect from April 25, 2017. He was elevated as a Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, on March 8,2007.

Enrolled as an advocate in the year 1986, he went on to become the Advocate General of Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003.

Justice Amanullah was appointed judge of the Patna HC on June 20, 2011. He was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh HC on October 10, 2021, but was transferred back to Patna HC on June 20, 2022.

