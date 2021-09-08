Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Chirag meets Tejashwi to invite him for Paswan’s death anniversary event

Both scions of their respective parties sought to downplay political significance the meeting, saying their fathers shared a close bond in their political career and they had “family ties”.
By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:36 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with LJP leader Chirag Paswan at his residence in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Lok Janshakati Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan Wednesday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and invited him to an event being organised in Patna to mark the first death anniversary of his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan on September 12.

“I have met Tejashwi Yadav to invite him to Barkhi (a ceremony to mark the first death anniversary) of my father to be held on September 12. I will also meet Lalu Prasad Yadav tomorrow in Delhi. My aim is to invite everyone who has worked with him to pay their tributes,” Chirag Paswan told reporters.

Tejashwi said his ailing father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, might even come down to Patna to attend the event if his health permits.

Paswan said he hoped to meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with an invite. “I have sought an appointment. Making a demand on his time is tough, especially when it involves me,” the LJP MP from Jamui said.

Ties between the two nosedived after Chirag Paswan decided to contest the 2020 Bihar assembly elections alone despite being a constituent of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Tejashwi and Chirag did not comment on the possibility of an alliance between their parties.

“We cannot say anything after what Lalu ji had said. Lalu ji himself has expressed a wish that both of us come together,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“This is not the right to discuss politics. I am here to invite them as a family,” said Chirag Paswan, who has been challenged by his uncle and MP Pashupati Kumar Paras for LJP’s control. Paras, who has demonstrated support of five of the party’s six MPs, has since become a union minister.

Paras’s name figures in the RSVP section of the invite.

(With inputs from agencies)

