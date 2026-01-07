CM directs officials to meet people every Monday, Friday

To make the bureaucracy more answerable and interact frequently with people, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed government officials across the state to be present in their offices every Monday and Friday to meet people with grievances and address their problems. Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan after taking oath as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court at Lok Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Kumar posted on X, “It is often observed that when common people go to government offices with their problems, officials remain absent. To ensure that people do not face difficulties, officials have been asked to remain present at their offices on every Monday and Friday for this purpose only”.

Kumar said officials of all departments, including police, must remain available from the panchayat level to the divisional level on these two days to ensure easy access for the public. The arrangement will come into effect from January 19.

“This system will help common people, and their grievances will be resolved quickly. Officials have to meet people at their offices on these two days at the gram panchayat, police station, block, subdivision, district, division and state levels.” Kumar said further in the post and added that this initiative was part of the state government’s ‘Saat Nischay-3’ programme, launched after the party came to power on November 20, 2025. The programme, aimed at making Bihar a developed state, focuses on ‘Sabka Samman-Jeevan Aasaan’ (ease of living) and will be implemented over five years, from 2025 to 2030.

“Arrangements will be made in all government offices for the visitors, especially on these two days. A register of complaints received from visitors will be maintained by all offices and arrangements for continuous monitoring of the complaints will also be ensured”, the CM said.

Nitish likely to embark on Yatra

Government officials said on Wednesday that the CM was likely to embark on another tour of Bihar after Makar Sankranti. This will be his 16th visit, following the Pragati Yatra. The date for his new trip hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it’s believed he may embark on the trip after Kharmas. Official plans are underway.

Sources said that during his visit, CM will review development projects in the districts and meet with people. He will also gather feedback from the public on various aspects of the government system and public welfare schemes. He will also inquire about the status of the Chief Minister’s Women’s Employment Scheme. Overall, he will examine the ground reality of all the promises made to the people by the government.

“The yatra was supposed to begin but it was delayed due to the prevailing intense cold conditions in the state. The CM is dedicated towards Bihar’s progress. Bihar will progress from good governance to prosperity,” said Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.