Controversial Bihar SHO suspended for nexus with liquor mafia
patna news

Controversial Bihar SHO suspended for nexus with liquor mafia

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The Bihar Police SHO has been placed under suspension based on a report on his illegal activities. (HT Photo)

A Bihar Police inspector posted in capital Patna has been suspended for alleged nexus with illicit liquor mafia. Inspector Mohammad Qaisar Alam, currently the station house officer (SHO) of Buddha Colony police station, was punished after a report by inspector general (prohibition) Amrit Raj said he was involved with the liquor mafia.

“The SHO has been placed under suspension based on a report on his illegal activities,” confirmed Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Upendra Sharma.

A senior official in state police headquarters said Alam was under the radar after his name surfaced during June 12 raid in Digha police station area, where five individuals involved in the liquor mafia were arrested with two SUVs and 326 litres of liquor. Sale and purchase and consumption of liquor is prohibited in Bihar.

The Prohibition department soon found out that one of the absconding accused was constantly in touch with the suspended inspector. The officer allegedly protected him and his illegal business. The SHO was then put under surveillance.

The suspended SHO was also accused in the fake encounter of 21-year-old Mohammed Gurfan in Samastipur district on February 5, 2002.

On December 28, 2018, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav wrote to chief minister Nitish Kumar demanding the suspension of Alam, posted as SHO of Phulwarisharif police station. Tej Pratap alleged he saw a liquor bottle inside the SHO’s chamber, which he said was an offence since liquor was banned in the state.

Later on, May 23, 2019, the central range deputy inspector general (DIG) Rajesh Kumar ordered an inquiry against the SHO for alleged illegal detention of a person after his vehicle was seized for not possessing valid papers. He directed the SSP to attach the SHO to the Police Lines if found guilty in the inquiry report.

