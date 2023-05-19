Baba Bageshwar found driving without seat belt, vehicle owner fined 1,000 by Patna police

The Patna traffic police on Friday fined the owner of the vehicle in which controversial religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, better known as Bageshwar Baba, was driven from the Patna airport to his hotel by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari when he arrived in Bihar on May 13 for a five-day visit.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ‘Baba Bageshwar’ arrives at a hotel in Patna on May 13. (HT Photo)

A video clip purportedly showing the two sitting in the front seats of the vehicle without fastening the seat belts has been circulating on the social media.

Superintendent of police (traffic) P K Jha said, “Traffic police have issued a challan against the owner of the car for violating traffic rules. The challan has been served.”

Police said a fine of ₹1,000 has been imposed on the vehicle owner. “The SUV had Madhya Pradesh registration number,” a police officer said.

Bageshwar Baba was in Patna for five days during which he held sermons at Taret village at Naubatpur near the state capital.