Countdown for new Bihar govt begins with last cabinet meet on April 14

The countdown for the formation of a new government with a first-ever chief minister in Bihar has begun, as Nitish Kumar is set to tender his resignation and the shifting of his residence to 7, Circular Road has picked up.

JD(U) workers display posters in support of party leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar. The posters read “Next CM of Bihar...”, in Patna on Sunday (ANI Video Grab)

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The BJP on Sunday appointed Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan central observer. BJP national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh issued a letter to this effect.

The BJP and the JD(U) have also asked all their legislators to reach Patna in anticipation of the crucial legislature party meeting, pointing to the crucial 48 hours ahead.

The meeting of home minister Amit Shah with BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday in the wake of hectic parleys of Bihar party in-charge Vinod Tawde earlier with senior state leaders for the last couple of days is being seen as significant to zero in on the name of Nitish Kumar’s successor.

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{{^usCountry}} “Nabin and Amit Shah did meet in Delhi, and the current political situation in Bihar must have been discussed, as also the ongoing Assembly elections. Nabin and Tawde have already been involved in talking to various groups to gauge opinion within the party. It is not just about the next CM, but other key positions have also to be taken into account. The new cabinet and portfolios are also important to cater to coalition compulsions. A lot of things must have been finalised, but once the name of the new CM emerges, rest of the things will be clear,” said another BJP leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nabin and Amit Shah did meet in Delhi, and the current political situation in Bihar must have been discussed, as also the ongoing Assembly elections. Nabin and Tawde have already been involved in talking to various groups to gauge opinion within the party. It is not just about the next CM, but other key positions have also to be taken into account. The new cabinet and portfolios are also important to cater to coalition compulsions. A lot of things must have been finalised, but once the name of the new CM emerges, rest of the things will be clear,” said another BJP leader. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar is expected to resign after the last cabinet meeting, called at 11 am on April 14. A notification for the meeting has also been issued and arrangements for Press briefing are being made. After that the CM would tender his resignation to the Governor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar is expected to resign after the last cabinet meeting, called at 11 am on April 14. A notification for the meeting has also been issued and arrangements for Press briefing are being made. After that the CM would tender his resignation to the Governor. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior JD(U) leader said the same day the BJP might disclose the name to be presented before the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party ahead of staking claim for government formation and swearing in on April 15.

“Please don’t ask the name who would be the next CM. All I can say is that the person will be from the BJP. The decision has to be made at the highest level and nobody should speculate at this stage, as everything will be clear in a matter of a couple of days. PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah will take the final call,” said a senior BJP leader from Delhi.

There is still no clarity on Nitish Kumar’s successor amid growing speculations on names based on various parameters, even though build up has peaked in the BJP both at the central and state levels, and top leaders are weighing various options in the light of Bihar’s complex political realities.

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JD(U) leaders are also tight-lipped over it, saying the decision is for the BJP to make. “Everything will be clear after April 13,” JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha told media persons.

Nitish Kumar started shifting to another house with the start of a new innings in the Rajya Sabha, indicating that his resignation was just a matter of time. In fact, he started for his new journey the day he resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, which meant he was no more the leader of the House. For the last couple of days, several ministers, including the two Deputy CMs, have met Nitish at residence and it continued on Sunday.

For the BJP, the opportunity to install its first CM in Bihar is a big opportunity, but the party understands the challenges associated with it in a state where the party could never have it easy due to its coalition reality.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Kumar ...Read More Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues. Read Less

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