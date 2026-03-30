BJP president Nitin Nabin resigns as Bihar MLC after election to Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday resigned from his position as a member of the Bihar legislative council after being elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. BJP president Nitin Nabin. (X)

Under the ‘Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950’ (framed under Articles 101 and 190 of the Constitution), a person elected to both Parliament and a state legislature must vacate their seat in the state legislature within 14 days of election to the Rajya Sabha.

Nabin announced his resignation on social media, addressing his constituents from Bankipur in Bihar, as he reflected on his political journey. He was first elected in a bypoll necessitated by the demise of his father, a legislator.

“After the sudden demise of my father in January 2006, the party gave me the opportunity to contest the by-election from Patna West, and on April 27, 2006, I was elected for the first time from the Patna West constituency, marking the beginning of my social and political life,” he said.

Recounting his journey, he said that over the past 20 years he made continuous efforts to nurture, beautify and advance the constituency of his father, Late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

“I have always worked with dedication for the development of my area and Bihar. As a result, the people here have blessed me by electing me as their representative to the House for five consecutive terms. Whether inside the House or outside, I have used both platforms to raise the voice of my area and the people of Bihar and to find ways to resolve their problems,” he said.

A five-term legislator, Nabin also served as a minister in the state cabinet.

“I have always said that the people not only shared their problems with me, but also showed me the path to solving those problems. The workers have held my hand like a brother, a family member, and a guardian, bringing me to this position today. I assure the people of Patna and Bihar that I will always honor the familial affection they have given me,” he wrote.

In his message to his constituency, he said he would use his new role to remain committed to the development of the area and Bihar.

“The unbreakable bond I share with my workers and the people of Bihar will endure forever, always providing me with new energy, inspiration and guidance,” he added.