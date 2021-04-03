Covid curbs return Schools, colleges to stay shut till April 11

Amid an upsurge in the Covid-19 cases, the state government on Saturday issued an order directing all schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till April 11 while also restricting the number of attendees in marriages and shraddh ceremonies.

Most of the schools were planning to start their new academic session from next week, including for junior classes.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Nitish Kumar chaired a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state in which he directed the crisis management group, headed by chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh, to look into the option of keeping schools closed and also suspend public events for some time.

Principal secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit said only 250 people would be allowed at marriage functions and 50 people at shraddh ceremonies.

He said heads of government departments would take a call on regulating the attendance of employees coming to office.

The CM also asked officials to ensure testing for the virus through RT-PCR is ramped up along with the vaccination drive. He instructed that facilities at the Covid dedicated hospitals should be proper.