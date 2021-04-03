Home / Cities / Patna News / Covid curbs return Schools, colleges to stay shut till April 11
patna news

Covid curbs return Schools, colleges to stay shut till April 11

Amid an upsurge in the Covid-19 cases, the state government on Saturday issued an order directing all schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till April 11 while also restricting the number of attendees in marriages and shraddh ceremonies
By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:24 PM IST
HT Image

Amid an upsurge in the Covid-19 cases, the state government on Saturday issued an order directing all schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till April 11 while also restricting the number of attendees in marriages and shraddh ceremonies.

Most of the schools were planning to start their new academic session from next week, including for junior classes.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Nitish Kumar chaired a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state in which he directed the crisis management group, headed by chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh, to look into the option of keeping schools closed and also suspend public events for some time.

Principal secretary (health) Pratyaya Amrit said only 250 people would be allowed at marriage functions and 50 people at shraddh ceremonies.

He said heads of government departments would take a call on regulating the attendance of employees coming to office.

The CM also asked officials to ensure testing for the virus through RT-PCR is ramped up along with the vaccination drive. He instructed that facilities at the Covid dedicated hospitals should be proper.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends officials to Nawada to probe alleged hooch tragedy

Taxing times for staff at Bihar varsities, colleges as I-T trashes their PF scheme

March from historic Vrindavan ashram to mark Gandhi’s 1st visit to Bihar

Late Vashishtha Narayana’s kin preserves his legacy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP