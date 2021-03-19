Criminals loot 9 lakh, injure van guard in Patna

Three armed criminals looted ₹9 lakh from a cash van and shot at the van guard Lal Saheb Singh near Alpana market under S K Puri police station here on Friday. Singh, who is Ara resident, been admitted to a private nursing home for treatment.

Police said that the incident took place at 1.30 pm when the van came to deposit the cash in an ATM of the ICICI bank.

“Three criminals on a motorcycle came and tried to enter the ATM with the intention of looting the cash bag. When the guard protested, the criminals opened fire at him during which he was shot in stomach. Thereafter, the criminals entered the ATM and looted the bag containing ₹ 9 lakh and escaped from the spot,” said police.

Van driver Ajiat Kumar was sitting in the vehicle when the incident happened, said police.

Manoj Kumar, an eyewitness of the incident, said, “One criminal looted the cash bag and two others were waiting on the road.They also looted the rifle of the guard and threw it after covering some distance.”

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and investigated the matter. The police also found some CCTV footages of the incident.

ity SP (central) Vinay Tiwari said that raids are on to trace the criminals. “Around 54 lakh was available in the cash van, which has been saved. The police recovered the guard’s rifle from the spot,” he added.