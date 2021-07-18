Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Darbhanga blast: NIA interrogates accused in Beur jail
patna news

Darbhanga blast: NIA interrogates accused in Beur jail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Haji Salim Kashim, accused in the June 17 parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station, for the second consecutive day at Beur jail Sunday
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 09:31 PM IST
HT Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated Haji Salim Kashim, accused in the June 17 parcel blast at Darbhanga railway station, for the second consecutive day at Beur jail Sunday.

The special court had given three days to the NIA for interrogation of Salim at the Beur jail. They interrogated Salim for more than eight hours on Saturday.

NIA court, Patna, public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The court granted three days to NIA for interrogation of Salim at the Beur jail from Saturday to Monday,” he added.

Sources said that a six-member team of NIA on Sunday came to the Beur jail and took Salim from the hospital ward to another separate cell for interrogation.

Kumar said, “The NIA earlier did not take Salim on remand on the grounds of his illness. He was earlier admitted to the IGIMS after he complained of prostate problems. Now, he is getting treatment at the Beur jail hospital.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP