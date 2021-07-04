Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Darbhanga blast: NIA takes third accused to New Delhi for investigation
Darbhanga blast: NIA takes third accused to New Delhi for investigation

National investigation agency (NIA) on Sunday took Mohammad Kafeel, an accused in the Darbhanga blast case, to New Delhi for further investigation
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:14 PM IST
National investigation agency (NIA) on Sunday took Mohammad Kafeel, an accused in the Darbhanga blast case, to New Delhi for further investigation. The other two accused, Nasir Khan and Imran Malik, were sent to New Delhi late Saturday evening.

The fourth accused, Haji Salim was sent to judicial custody at Beur jail after producing him before the NIA Court. He was earlier admitted to the IGIMS after he complained of prostate problems. Now he is getting treatment at the Beur jail hospital. All four accused said to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

NIA PP Chaya Mishra said, “A case has been lodged with NIA based on the documentary evidence against the accused. We will take the help of ED as it is also a case of money laundering. LeT Iqbal Kana from Pakistan is allegedly providing funds against the country. We also came to know that the accused had visited Pakistan for bomb-making training,” she added.

The blast took place on June 17 at Darbhanga railway station. However, no one was injured in the incident.

