Darbhanga medical college gets 25 lakh Covid-19 essential kits in donation

A non profit organisation donated a truck load of healthcare supplies worth ₹25 lakh to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to aid in the fight against Covid-19. The consignment donated by Habitat for Humanity India on Friday includes semi-fowler beds, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, thermometers, water filters, bed sheets, hygiene kit and PPE kits among others.

“This donation was made under the Road to Recovery 2.0 Covid Response in coordination with World Vision India, Chennai and Mithila Gram Vikas Parishad, Darbhanga,” said Dr Raman Kumar Verma, chairman, Bihar unit Indian Medical Association (IMA) hospital board of India.

Stock brokerage firm Zerodha has partnered with Habitat for Humanity India to provide the Covid-19 containment essential kit.