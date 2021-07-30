Darbhanga varsity in Bihar refutes rumours of turning women’s college co-ed

The administration of LN Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar’’s Darbhanga on Thursday sought to allay fears regarding any change in the academic affairs of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Women’s Institute of Technology (WIT).

According to sources, there was speculation on the campus that the LNMU administration was mulling a proposal to convert WIT into a co-educational institute. However, LNMU administration had neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Activists of All India Students Association (AISA), an affiliate of CPI-ML, then launched a stir at the university headquarters four days ago and forcibly locked the offices on Thursday, seeking redressal of their grievances concerning various issues, including sacking of incumbent registrar Dr Mustaque Ahmad, while alleging corruption charges against him.

Various other student bodies also lent their support to AISA.

Recently, Plurals Party president, Pushpam Priya Choudhary also visited the WIT campus and wrote to chief minister Nitish Kumar seeking his intervention in case of the possible conversion of WIT into a co-educational college due to financial constraints.

“If the state government allotted a grant, it could be a good cause for girls pursuing technical education,” the letter said.

“Some misleading facts with respect to WIT, which had come to the fore, are baseless...” said LNMU proctor Prof Ajay Nath Jha in a statement on Thursday.

According to proctor, a five member delegation of AISA held talks with the university administration. Thereafter, the AISA activists called of their strike, following assurances by LNMU about their key demands.

According to district president of AISA, Prince Raj, the strike was lifted after LNMU administration gave a written undertaking to do the needful in order to improve academic ambience on the campus at the earliest.