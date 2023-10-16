Death toll of Bihar train derailment rises to 5 as woman succumbs to injury

The death toll in Raghunathpur train accident in Bihar increased to five after a woman passenger from West Bengal succumbed to her injuries at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, late on Sunday.

Twenty-three bogies of Anand Vihar Terminus-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihr on October 11. (Photo by Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to AIIMS executive director Dr G K Pal, the deceased, identified as Riya Bala Verma (50), a resident of Dhanmutia, Kooch Bihar in West Bengal succumbed to her head injury. She was referred from the Community Health Centre, Brahmpur (Buxar) on October 11, after the 23 bogies of Anand Vihar Terminus-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station. Earlier, four passengers, including a mother and daughter, died and 71 others were injured in the incident. Riya was admitted to the AIIMS along with three family members-- Santosh Verma, Mukti Ram Verma and Anubhai Verma-- who were also injured in the accident.

Eastern Circle commissioner of railway safety (CRS) Suvomoy Mitra, who is probing the incident, will record the statement of those who have information about the derailment at the Railway Officer’s Club near Danapur rail division on October 18 and 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People can also write letters to the CRS about any information regarding the derailment of 12506 Down NE Express,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON