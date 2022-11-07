DNA profiling of elephants at Sonepur fair to enforce ban on sale

DNA profiling will be done for elephants at the month-long Sonepur cattle fair in Bihar, which began on November 6, in an effort to effectively implement the ban over sale and purchase of jumbos at the annual fair, officials familiar with the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Clandestine sale and purchase of elephants has remained a big problem here. That is why we have decided to go for DNA profiling of elephants both at the entry and the exit,” Ramkumar, district forest officer (DFO) of Saran said.

Elephant owners have been informed that the jumbos will be allowed entry only after the DNA profiling at the stall of forest department, the DFO said, adding that elephants are, though, allowed at the venue for rituals.

“However, trading of animals like horses, camels, cows and bulls, yak and dogs are allowed and these are available at the fair in good numbers,” he said, adding that trading of birds too is banned.

The event, held annually at Sonepur in Saran district, is said to be the largest cattle fair in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Kumar, subdivisional officer of Sonepur and convener of the event, said forest department’s suggestions and guidelines are being followed at the fair, which is being held after a gap of two years on account of Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON