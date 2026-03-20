Patiala, The district administration in Patiala on Friday reiterated that uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG remains its top priority, warning that black marketing, hoarding and illegal diversion will invite strict action. Domestic LPG top priority, anyone caught hoarding, black marketing will face action: Patiala admin

Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia, while chairing a review meeting with officials and gas agency representatives, directed that LPG cylinders be supplied strictly on a "first booked, first delivered" basis.

He stressed that any malpractice in distribution will not be tolerated and ordered regular inspection of agency records to ensure transparency.

The DC urged institutions and bulk consumers to shift to Piped Natural Gas connections wherever feasible to reduce dependence on cylinders and improve efficiency.

He also appealed to consumers to avoid panic booking, assuring adequate domestic supply in line with directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Highlighting enforcement, Walia directed the Food and Civil Supplies Department to intensify checks on commercial establishments using domestic cylinders illegally.

During recent inspections, several such cylinders were confiscated.

He also mandated timely completion of e-KYC for all LPG consumers and daily display of supply data by agencies.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur conducted field visits and reviewed LPG distribution, emphasising that there is no shortage of domestic gas in the district.

She advised consumers against panic booking and directed departments to identify large hospitals and schools for transition to PNG connections.

Officials from the Health and Education Departments confirmed no disruption in LPG supply to institutions.

Oil marketing companies representatives stated that while domestic supply remains steady, bookings have surged nearly threefold, leading to curtailed commercial supply except for essential services.

The administration has categorically directed that LPG supply to hospitals must not be disrupted under any circumstances, with police also assuring support in enforcement against violations.

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