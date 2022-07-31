Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in parts of Bihar
Fear gripped residents of Bihar as moderate earthquake jolted Nepal, tremors of which were felt in parts of the North region of the state on Sunday morning, people familiar with the matter said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Ritcher scale jolted Nepal’s Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu, at 7.58am. The depth of the earthquake was 10km.
Residents in Darbhanga, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and Araria reportedly felt the tremors around 8am.
Soon after the tremors, people rushed out of their houses out of panic.
“While reading the newspaper I felt the floor trembling around 8am. Then I looked upwards and saw bulb and other things were also shaking. I went out with my family members. The quakes were felt only for a few seconds,” said Deepak Kumar, a resident of Kishanganj.
However, no immediate loss of life or damage to property from any part of the state have been reported so far.
Bengaluru man came up with this idea to evade traffic fines, now in police net
A man has been arrested in Bengaluru for changing the number plate of his two-wheeler to evade previous fines of traffic violations. Police have found the man has an outstanding fine amount worth Rs 29,000. According to a report in The Times of India, the 31-year-old man, identified as Mari Gowda, works as an assistant at a doctor's clinic in the city.
Have a feedback for Delhi metro? Here's how you can share
Do you have a feedback for the Delhi metro, and want to share it? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be conducting an online survey for feedback from the commuters on various components of metro services and facilities. The eighth edition of Online Customer Satisfaction Survey - 2022 will be open from Monday till August 28. The survey would contain detailed feedback from the participating commuters on individual topics with a comprehensive questionnaire.
Your Space: Residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC
Civic works across the city during the rainy season has left many areas covered with stagnant water. Complete construction work before monsoon The mosquito menace in our area, Pashan is increasing. There are more people who have a fever and viral infections. In the rainy season, stagnant water causes a lot of trouble to residents. We can see that dengue, chikungunya cases are rising across Pune city. With such mismanagement mosquitoes are likely to increase.
10 labourers injured as under construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Katihar
Ten labourers were injured after an under construction reinforced cement concrete bridge collapsed in Bihar's Katihar on Saturday evening, officials said. Four of them were seriously injured and they are undergoing treatment at Purnia government medical college and hospital. Three under construction bridges have collapsed in Bihar during the last few months, raising serious question over the quality of work. Earlier, under construction bridges in Kishanganj, Saharsa and Bhagalpur were collapsed before inauguration.
Want to get free ‘Chhole Bhature’ in Chandigarh? Get 3rd dose of Covid Vaccine
A Chandigarh vendor, who last year drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is offering free "Chhole Bhature" to the people taking the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine amid a slow uptake of the third shot. Rana runs a food stall and sells 'Chhole Bhature' on a cycle. Rana, who says he has taken the precaution dose, is concerned over not many people coming forward for the booster dose.
