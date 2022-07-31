Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in parts of Bihar

Fear gripped residents of Bihar as moderate earthquake jolted Nepal, tremors of which were felt in parts of the North region of the state on Sunday morning, people familiar with the matter said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Ritcher scale jolted Nepal’s Dhitung, 147 km east-southeast of Kathmandu, at 7.58am. The depth of the earthquake was 10km.

Residents in Darbhanga, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and Araria reportedly felt the tremors around 8am.

Soon after the tremors, people rushed out of their houses out of panic.

“While reading the newspaper I felt the floor trembling around 8am. Then I looked upwards and saw bulb and other things were also shaking. I went out with my family members. The quakes were felt only for a few seconds,” said Deepak Kumar, a resident of Kishanganj.

However, no immediate loss of life or damage to property from any part of the state have been reported so far.