Ex-MLA, over 40 others booked for alleged involvement in attack on police personnel in Bihar

The Rajepur police on Tuesday registered a case in which 42 persons, including a former MLA, has been named as accused, along with 150 unknown people, for their alleged involvement in Monday’s attack in East Champaran during panchayat elections. Eight police personnel and a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) were injured in the attack, officials said.

Confirming the incident, Sunil Kumar Singh, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Pakaridayal, said no arrests have been made in this connection as yet. “The search for the accused is on,” said the SDPO.

At least eight police personnel and a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kumar Ravindra, were injured after a group of villagers took to hooliganism and attacked police personnel and other government officials at booth number 177 and 178 at Nonimal in Mehsi block of Chakiya subdivision during the final hours of the polling.

Shirsat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate (DM), East Champaran, who, along with other government officials, rushed to the polling booths after receiving the complaints on Monday evening, told HT over the phone that a group of villagers grew agitated after few people were detained and attacked the police and government officials in reaction. “Some of our cops and an administrative officer got injured in the attack,” said the district magistrate, who escaped the attack unhurt.

Kumar Ravindra, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Pakaridayal, who was injured in the attack, had to undergo a medical investigation at Sadar hospital in Motihari. He said some troublemakers gained access to the polling stations and were taking the snap of the voters and EVM inside the booth. “The matter is being looked into,” he said.

However, former MLA Shivji Rai, whose son Bipul Yadav was in the fray for Pramukh could not be contacted for comments.

Police have registered a case under sections 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code among others.