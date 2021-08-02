Fake currency worth 7.50 lakh seized, 9 held

The Bihar police has seized ₹7.50 lakh in fake currency notes of denomination ₹100 from Muzaffarpur and East Champaran districts, officials said on Monday, adding that nine persons, including a woman, were held in this connection.

The Muzaffarpur police late on Sunday night intercepted a car on National Highway-28 at Ratanpura under Motipur police station area following a tip-off and recovered Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with face value of ₹1 lakh from a gang’s kingpin and his wife, said Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jayan Kant.

Police also took the driver into custody for further interrogation.

During investigation, police found that paper used for printing the fake notes was brought from Nepal, while the printing process was done at a house located in Sitamarhi’s Mezarganj, the SSP said .

“A police team raided Ratanpura following information that a deal in FICN is likely to take place. The three accused were found in possession of ₹1 lakh FICN of denomination ₹200,” said the SSP, adding that following their arrest police raided East Champaran and caught six more persons and recovered ₹6.5 lakh FICN.

An FIR was lodged with Motipur police in this connection and police were interrogating the arrested accused.

The SSP said that the FICN was likely to be pumped into upcoming panchayat election and illegal liquor syndicate.

Meanwhile, Tirhut inspector general Ganesh Kumar said the seized currency will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory as well as the Reserve Bank of India for detailed examination.