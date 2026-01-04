Ahead of the biennial polls for Bihar Legislative Council from teachers and graduates constituencies later this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the final updated electoral rolls by enrolling around five lakh voters for graduates’ constituencies and around 45,000 for teachers’ constituencies. Final rolls for graduates’, teachers’ constituencies published for MLC polls

There are indications that the biennial polls for four teachers’ and four graduates’ constituencies would be held in September or October this year as the term of the sitting MLCs from the seats would end in mid November. The publication of the final electoral rolls has initiated the process for conduct of the polls, officials in the state election department said.

As per the updated rolls published on December 30, the total number of electors for four graduates constituencies namely, Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga and Kosi, the highest number of voters have been enrolled in Tirhut constituency standing at 1.35 lakh voters followed by Kosi constituency having 1.34 lakh voters. Patna graduate constituency has the lowest number of voters at 88,111 while Darbhanga seat has 1.27 lakh voters. The total number of voters in four constituencies stands at 4,84,943.

In the four teachers’ constituencies namely Patna, Sarab, Tirhut and Darbhanga, Patna seat has 16,689 voters followed by Saran having 10,800 voters while Tirhut and Darbhanga seats have 9,204 voters and 8,967 voters. The total number of voters in all four teachers stands at 45,660.

“This time, the updated voters list has been prepared by weeding out discrepancies in the rolls and also due care has been taken to enrol genuine voters by deleting a large number of voters,” said a state election department. Around 510 voters have been deleted from four teachers constituencies while 740 names have been deleted from updated teachers electoral rolls for four seats.

Among those MLCs elected from graduates and teachers constituencies whose term would end this year in November include Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC from Patna graduates’ seat, Sarvesh Kumar, Darbhanga graduates’ seat, Banshi Dhar Brajwasi, Tirhut graduates seat, Dr N K Yadav , Kosi graduates’ seat, Nawal Kishore Yadav , MLC from Patna teachers’ seat to BJP, Dr Madan Mohan Jha, MLC from Darbhanga teachers’ seat and former state president of Congress, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Tirhut teachers’ seat and Afaque Ahamad , Saran teachers’ seat.

The term of four sitting MLCs from graduates’ and four MLCs from teachers’ seats would end on November 16 this year.