Am unhurt, says Bihar governor Arlekar after fire engine in convoy overturns

PATNA: A fire engine, which was part of governor Rajendra Vishwanarh Arlekar convoy on Monday lost control, overturned and hit an autorickshaw on national highway 22 in Vaishali district’s Ratanpura area, police said.

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanarh Arlekar said he was “unhurt and totally fine”. (Getty Images/iStockphotosaid he was “)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nine people including four Bihar Fire Services sustained injuries in the accident which took place when the governor was on way to Muzaffarpur to attend a function.

Arlekar later tweeted about the accident. “Fire fighting vehicle in my carcade skid, hit road divider. Four firemen got minor injuries. They were sent home after first aid. I am unhurt and totally fine,” he said in a post on Twitter after his return to Patna.

Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Ranjan Kumar said the fire engine in the convoy was damaged in the accident. He said the district police removed the fire engine involved in the accident out of the way and cleared the traffic jam on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON