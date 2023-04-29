Bihar ex-MLA Jawahar Prasad arrested over Sasaram communal violence case

The Bihar police late on Friday arrested a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Jawahar Prasad, in connection with a case related to communal violence that took place in Sasaram on March 31.

Former Sasaram MLA Jawahar Prasad. (File Photo)

Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, the district headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda, respectively, had witnessed violence following a dispute over the Ram Navami processions on March 31 and April 1.

Sahabad range DIG Navin Chandra Jha told HT that a Rohtas court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Prasad, a five-time MLA from Sasaram assembly constituency since 1990. A police team reached his house and ook him to the nearby police station. His supporters reached the police station and started raising slogans against the police.

Three BJP activists-- Shivnath Choudhary, Sonu Sinha (both former BJP town president) and Robin Keshri-- had surrendered before the court on Friday after they were accused of trying to incite unrest using communal overtones.

Police said that Shivnath Choudhary is also the president of the Sriram Janmotsav committee while Sonu is general secretary and Robin is a committee member.

The Rohtas police have arrested 67 persons and lodged four separate FIRs in connection with the violence.

Chief minister Kumar had announced that stern action would be taken against those involved in the latest incidents. Without naming any politician, political party or organisation, he had categorically hinted at the involvement of ‘some people’ behind communal disturbances reported in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram

Earlier, Bajrang Dal convenor of Nalanda district, Kundan Kumar, allegedly involved in communal disturbances in Bihar Sharif town, surrendered before the police after the authorities started property attachment of his house at Ayodhya Nagar under Dipnagar police station.

In the violence, two people including a 16-year-old lost their lives in Bihar Sharief and Sasaram towns while 30 persons were injured in brick batting, firing and arson. Internet services were suspended in Nalanda and Rohtas districts till April 8 to maintain law and order.

