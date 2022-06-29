Four of five AIMIM MLAs in Bihar join RJD
Four of the five MLAs of AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) in Bihar Wednesday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the principal opposition party in the state, which reclaimed its status as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly.
Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also the de facto leader of the RJD, brought the four legislators to the state assembly, driving the car himself, and met Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to inform him about their formal decision to break away from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s party and merge with RJD.
The four MLAs to have switched to RJD are Syed Rukuuddin Ahmed from Baisi, Shahnawaj from Jokihat, Mohammed Anjar Nayami from Bahadurganj and Mohammed IzaharAshwi from Kochadhaman assembly constituencies.
With the latest shot in the arm, RJD now has 80 members in the assembly, edging past the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has 77.
With today’s development, the pre-poll opposition alliance in Bihar, comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties, has 115 members in the House, which is seven short of simple majority of 122, while the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party JD-U, BJP and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM(S), has 126 members, besides enjoying the support of an Independent member.
The four MLAs who switched sides would not face any action under the anti-defection law, which kicks in only if the defectors constitute less than two-thirds of the total strength of their party.
“The four MLAs have merged with our party. We are now the largest party in the state assembly,” Yadav told reporters later at a press conference, where he was flanked by the four legislators.
On their part, the four MLAs said the decision was taken in the interest of development of Seemanchal, the impoverished northeastern region of Bihar bordering West Bengal and comprising districts of Araria, Purnia, Kishanganj and Katihar, which have a sizeable Muslim population.
AIMIM, which had made a splash by winning five seats in Bihar in 2020 assembly elections, is now left only one MLA, its state president Akhtarul Iman, who represents Amour.
Iman accused RJD of betrayal. “RJD claims to protect the interests of minorities and weaker sections. But today, the party has not only betrayed the faith and belief of minorities, but has also proved that it does not want a strong party to emerge in the state which talks about fighting for Muslims and scheduled castes,” he said.
In 2020 assembly polls, RJD had performed poorly in Seemanchal area.
Meanwhile, constituents of the ruling NDA in Bihar attacked RJD.
“The four MLAs have joined a family-oriented party which is known for doing appeasement politics,” said Nikhil Anand, state spokesperson of BJP.
Danish Rizwan, spokesperson for HAM(S), said, “On one hand, RJD condemns the split in Shiv Sena while on the other hand, it is creating a split in AIMIM. It shows its double standards,” said Rizwan.
JD(U) state spokesperson Arvind Nishad said his party had nothing to do with the matter. “ MLAs have a right to take decisions. This is an internal matter of AIMIM and RJD,” he said.
