The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has corroborated the post mortem report that suggested “sexual assault” on the NEET aspirant girl in a private Patna hostel before she died in a private hospital on January 11, saying that evidence of sperms have been found on her clothes. FSL report backs ‘sexual assault’ on NEET girl, 2 cops suspended

The girl was found unconscious in her hostel room on January 6 and the police had later declared it a case of “suicide” caused by overdose of sleeping pills.

“The FSL test conducted on the clothes of the victim girl that she wore when she was found in an unconscious state has found evidence of sperm. Now the FSL will do DNA profiling to match it with suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” said Patna SSP Karthikey K Sharma.

As soon as the finding of the FSL were made public and the “sexual assault” theory was established, the police officers responsible for initial probe that had declared it “a case of suicide” -- additional station house officer (SHO), Kadam Kuan police station, Hemant Jha, and SHO of Chitragupta Nagar police station, Roshni Kumari -- were suspended for “dereliction of duty, failure to take timely action and collect evidences”.

The Patna police also released a communique in this regard later on Saturday-Sunday night in this regard.

The minor girl, a resident of Jehanabad, was found unconscious in her room of Shambhu Hostel in Patna, on a day after she returned from her home. Her parents were informed while she was already admitted to a private hospital. She was shifted to three different hospitals during her treatment.

Her parents lodged an FIR on January 9 and she passed away at the Medanta hospital on January 11.

The police swung into action only on January 9 and what happened with the possible evidence from January 6-9 remains unknown and is this dereliction that has led to suspension of two SHOs.

The police had at the outset rejected the sexual assault theory and the SSP blamed it on overdose of sleeping pills on the basis of medical reports of the treating doctors at the private hospital, but the post mortem report of the medical board at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) pointed to “sexual assault”.

The PMCH autopsy report and FSL reports will now be verified by the AIIMS, Patna, which, on Saturday, said that it was yet to receive full medical documents of the girls, like records of her treatment at private hospitals, before proceeding for preparing its report.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the state police headquarters said that the SIT investigation into the case continues.

The Jehanabad pharmacy owner from whose shop the girl is alleged to have purchased sleeping pills too has also told the SIT that he didn’t sell those pills to the girl, even though the girl’s father is his old customer. Medical store owners don’t sell sleeping pills in bulk despite medical prescription.

Though the police on the basis of the death summary from doctors, who treated her, said that it was a case of “Benzodiazepine-opiate poisoning”, the shopkeeper said that he had sold Prolol 10 and Amitone Plus to her father on prescription in a limited amount.

The case has already generated a lot of political heat in the state capital, with the Opposition leaders alleging “attempts of the cover-up” by the police and highlighting that the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has failed to curb crimes, especially those targeting women, despite its pompous poll promises on this front. With the findings of the FSL report coming out in public, the outcry might rise even further and the case could also rock the upcoming Budget session of the assembly that will commence from February 2.

Earlier on Saturday as the FSL submitted its report to the SIT, Bihar’s minority affairs minister Zaman Khan made a significant statement, asserting that a CBI inquiry would be conducted in the case if required.

Khan, while talking to media persons in Bhojpur, said that the matter is very serious and the government was discussing whether it could be handed over to the CBI for a fair investigation. Union minister and chief of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi backed this demand and said that if necessary, the case should be handed over to the CBI for impartial probe.