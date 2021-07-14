Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel price hike in Bihar: RJD to stage protest on July 18, 19

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will stage protests against rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG at all blocks and district headquarters of the state on July 18 and 19, respectively, party officials said on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “We will write to all parties of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to join the protest.”

Addressing media persons in state capital, Tejashwi attacked the JD(U)-led state government over increasing hike in prices of petroleum products. “The government used to say that achche din (good days) will be here, but prices of fuel has crossed 100 in more than 27 districts. This government is not for the poor,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Yadav wrote to the Bihar assembly Speaker to provide security to opposition MLAs, while referring to the violence during the budget session in March this year. He also requested the Speaker to share information about action taken against the officers who assaulted the MLAs.

“The MLAs are reluctant to come to the House during the Monsoon session after the budget session,” Yadav said in his letter, while demanding action against the guilty.

