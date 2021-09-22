Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Girl found dead in Bihar’s Champaran, suspected to have been raped, murdered
patna news

Girl found dead in Bihar’s Champaran, suspected to have been raped, murdered

Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, a local police officer, said prima facie, it looks to be a case of rape and murder. “... circumstantial evidence (also) points to the same. This will be confirmed after the post-mortem report arrives”
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:01 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

A 35-year-old neighbour allegedly raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday. The girl’s family alleged the accused took her away on some pretext and killed her after allegedly raping her. “She had gone to watch TV at a neighbour’s place,” said the girl’s uncle.

Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, a local police officer, said prima facie, it looks to be a case of rape and murder. “... circumstantial evidence (also) points to the same. This will be confirmed after the post-mortem report arrives.”

The girl’s grandfather said, “Around 9 pm, we came to know that she (the girl) left for home after electricity went off in the village at around 7.30 pm.” The accused, who is a father of five, was on the run. The police have booked him under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “The accused has not been arrested as yet. Raids are on to nab him,” said Mishra.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Reserve EVMs to stay closer for faster replacement in Bihar panchayat polls

Non-teaching staff appointment in Bihar varsities through commission: Minister

Minor’s murder in Bihar’s Vaishali: Four, including woman, arrested

Bihar: BEd counselling to start from today; aspirants in a fix
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP