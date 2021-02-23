Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media

A video of a group of men purportedly sexually harassing a schoolgirl in Bihar’s Gaya district has provoked outrage and forced police to register a case after the footage went viral.

Senior police superintendent Aditya Kumar said he has ordered identification of the men.

The men are purportedly seen assaulting, calling themselves social reformers, and sexually harassing the girl after they found her with a friend, who was also assaulted on Saturday. They recorded the assault and posted the video on social media. The men pulled the girl’s dupatta, hair and kept touching her inappropriately.

“Despite the girl’s protests, the harassment... continued. When she tried to escape from the spot, the men threatened to kill her friend, who was held hostage on gunpoint,” an investigator said.