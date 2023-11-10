Govt school teacher shot dead near Gaya railway station: Police

A government school teacher was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Gaya junction railway station in Bihar’s Patna late on Thursday night.

Police were also examining the CCTV footages to identify the culprits. (Representative file image)

The deceased identified as Narendra Kumar (44), a resident of Gautam Buddha Colony at Gaya, was posted as a teacher in a government high school in adjacent Aurangabad district.

He used to go to school by train in the morning and return home late evening.

On Thursday, he had boarded the Sasaram-Dhanbad Intercity Express which arrived late at Gaya station.

Kumar came out of the train and reached near the railway booking counter on Delha side when the assailants shot him and fled away.

The government railway police (GRP) rushed the injured teacher to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH) where doctors declared him dead, GRP SHO SK Dwivedi said.

After identifying the deceased with the help of documents in his pocket, police informed the family members.

SHO Dwivedi said that police were waiting for the application of the family to register a murder case.

Police were also examining the CCTV footages to identify the culprits.

