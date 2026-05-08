...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hybrid rose ‘Tribhuvan’ unveiled as tribute to ‘visionary educationist’

“Tribhuvan” pays a unique floral tribute to late Tribhuvan Prasad Singh — eminent civil servant, visionary educationist and distinguished intellectual.

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:26 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Patna
Advertisement

A newly-developed hybrid rose named “Tribhuvan” was unveiled on Friday during founder’s day 2026 celebrations at The Tribhuvan School, a unique floral tribute to late Tribhuvan Prasad Singh — eminent civil servant, visionary educationist and distinguished intellectual whose life symbolised excellence in public service and nation-building, school authorities said.

A newly-developed hybrid rose named “Tribhuvan” was unveiled on Friday during founder’s day 2026 celebrations at The Tribhuvan School in Patna. (HT photo)

Developed by noted rosarians Kasturi and Sriram in 2025, the rose has also received recognition and appreciation from KSG G. Gopalswami Ayyanger & Sons — among India’s oldest and most respected names in rose breeding. “The honour is deeply symbolic. Much like the flower itself, Singh’s life reflected grace, resilience, refinement and enduring impact,” they added.

“This founder’s day celebration at The Tribhuvan School is therefore not merely a commemorative event; it is a reaffirmation of a legacy that continues to shape institutions, inspire young minds and strengthen the ideals of ethical leadership and transformative education,” said Mahua Das Gupta, principal of the school.

Late Singh, born on May 9, 1913, joined the elite Indian Civil Service in 1936. “Among his greatest personal passions was horticulture, especially cultivation of roses. Gardening for him was not merely recreation; it was a philosophy of patience, discipline and balance. In an era of intense administrative responsibility, roses represented calmness, contemplation and beauty,” she said.

 
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / Hybrid rose ‘Tribhuvan’ unveiled as tribute to ‘visionary educationist’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.