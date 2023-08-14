If they want to build AIIMS at Darbhanga, Shobhan is the right site: Nitish

Bihar chief Minister Nitish Kunar Tuesday said that the proposed site at Shobhan in Darbhanga was ideal for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and if the Centre wants to build it, it would be possible only there.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

“Else, they can do whatever they want. Earlier, we had offered development of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) as AIIMS and they initially agreed, but later said they would like to do it separately,” the CM told reporters after the inauguration of JP Gangapath Phase-2 in Patna.

He said the government has also planned to develop DMCH on the lines of Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), which will be the biggest one with 5,000 beds. DMCH will have 2,500 beds.

“Both PMCH and DMCH have rich legacy. We will develop DMCH also, but for AIIMS, there are some problems there due to accessibility. The site that we proposed at Shoban is linked to four-lane road and after land filling, it will be perfect for AIIMS. Had they given their nod, things would have advanced by now. But we don’t know why they are objecting to it and what has come to their mind,” Kumar said.

“We will give land free and also ensure land filling and road connectivity. But they don’t like what we say. They say it is low lying, but it will not remain so. It will be lifted,” he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the Darbhanga AIIMS has been built, the CM said it would have been wonderful had it been so. “We would have extended congratulation for it,” he said.

Kumar’s statement comes a day after a BJP delegation presented a memorandum to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing the Bihar government of delaying Darbhanga AIIMS due to political reasons.

The Centre had approved ₹1264 crore for 750-bed Darbhanga AIIMS in 2015-16 Budget, and in June 2022, it had appointed Dr Madhabananda Kar as director, who was in February this year shifted to Jodhpur AIIMS after there was no headway in Darbhanga.

The Centre has rejected the Shobhan site, terming it not feasible due to low-lying area. This has led to political slugfest between the Centre and the state.

