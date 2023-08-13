Bihar: 2 revenue officials held for allegedly running illegal office in Kaimur

Two revenue officials and a private computer operator were arrested for illegally operating an unauthorised office during a raid by the district magistrate (DM) on a private house near Rajendra Sarovar at Bhabua in Bihar’s Kaumur district on Saturday evening. The district magistrate said that he has directed the senior officials to probe the role of Bhabua circle officer in running the illegal office. (Representative Image)

District magistrate (DM) Sawan Kumar led the raid after a tip off about the illegal office. The DM caught red-handed Halka Karmchari (KC) of Akhlaspur panchayat Md Imran, Jagebaraon panchayat’s KC Lal Babu and private computer operator Krishna Murari while they were operating the office.

The government’s confidential records and documents including record of rights, land settlement, land mutation, land revenue fixation were seized from the office. The DM handed over the arrested persons to police and directed them to register a case.

The DM said that he has directed the senior officials to probe the role of Bhabua circle officer in running the illegal office, as such confidential official records could not be moved out without his connivance. Additional DM Sanjay Kumar and Bhabua sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Saket Kumar accompanied the DM during the raid.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against the arrested accused by circle officer (CO) Bhabua Tara Prakash and they were sent to jail on Sunday, Town station house officer (SHO), inspector Ramanand Mandal said.