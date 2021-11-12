Returning after celebrating Chhath Puja? Check list, full schedule of special trains here

With the culmination of the four-day Chhath Puja festivities on Thursday, people who returned to Bihar from other states to celebrate the festival at home will be returning to work. To facilitate their return journey, Indian Railways, which earlier operated festival specials for Diwali and Chhath Puja, will operate another set of special trains. These trains will connect cities such as Patna and Danapur to Delhi, Howrah etc. Here's their list:

(1.) 01683/01684 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Gati Shakti Superfast: The train will leave Patna for Delhi at 5:45pm on November 12, 14, 16 and 18, reaching its destination at 9:50am the following day. In the reverse direction, it will depart for Patna at 11:10pm on November 13, 15 and 17, and arrive at its destination at 3:45pm the following day. Halts at Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Junction, Varanasi, Prayagraj Junction and Kanpur Central, among others.

(2.) 03358 Danapur-Howrah Chhath Special: Journey will begin at 2:30pm on November 12, and conclude at 2am on Saturday. Halts at Patna, Bakhtiarpur, Mokama, Kiul and Jhajha etc.

(3.) 03695/03696 Rajgir-Anand Vihar Terminal Festival Special: Service scheduled for departure at 2:45pm on November 13 and 16, with arrival at 10:30am the next day. Return journey on November 14 and 17 at 12:30pm, with arrival at 7:30am the next day. Stoppage at Bihar Sharif, Bakhtiarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction etc.

(4.) 03679/03680 Rajgir-Anand Vihar Terminal Festival Special: Train will leave at 2:45pm on November 12, 15 and 18, with arrival at 10:30am the following day. Return journey scheduled to commence at 12:30pm on November 13, 17 and 19, and conclude at 7am the next day. Bakhtiarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction among stoppages.

(5.) 08010 Patna-Shalimar Festival Special: With halts at Rajendranagar Terminal, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Bakhtiarpur, Mokama, Kiul etc, train will leave at 3:15pm on November 14, and arrive at 9:10am on November 15.

(6.) 08112 Patna-Tatanagar Festival Special: Departure scheduled at 3:15pm on November 15, with arrival at 5:05am on November 16. Halts include Rajendranagar Terminal, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Bakhtiarpur, Mokama, Kiul.

(7.) 04551 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Festival Special: Train will leave at 1pm on November 12, and arrive at 7pm the following day. It will stop at Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni Junction, Mokama, Bakhtiarpur, Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

(8.) 06044 Danapur-Ernakulam Festtival Special: Journey scheduled to commence at 1:30pm on November 14, and conclude at 3:40pm on November 15. Stoppages include Patna, Bakhtiarpur, Mokama, Kiul etc.