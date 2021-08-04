IndiGo employee crushed to death on his birthday in a road accident in Patna

A 21 year old employee of IndiGo airlines, Prince Kumar was crushed to death by an electric bus on his birthday, early Wednesday morning in Patna, while he was heading to the airport to take part in 15th anniversary celebrations of the airlines. His aunt, Lawani, who was also injured in the accident, is out of danger, said police.

Prince was riding a motorcycle to the airport with Lawani riding pillion, when an electric bus mowed them down near Veterinary College, a stone’s throw away from the Airport. Lawani is under treatment at a private hospital in the city, police said.

“As they reached near Veterinary college, the speeding bus suddenly turned and hit the motorcycle. Both of them fell down and Prince died at the spot after coming under the wheels of the bus. Lawani’s leg was crushed too by the bus,” Lawani’s husband Sumit Kumar said.

Sumit said Lawani called him at around 6.05 am to inform about the accident. “Lawani is getting treatment and is out of danger. It was Prince’s birthday today and IndiGo’s celebration for completing 15 years of operation was also planned for Wednesday but it was postponed after the incident,” he added.

The station house officer (SHO) of Airport police station, Arun Kumar, said the bus driver managed to escape along with the bus.

An unsigned Indigo statement condoled the death of the employee. “We are extremely saddened to confirm the demise of our Agile team member who met with an accident this morning. We offer our deepest condolences and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones,” it said.