Bihar: FIR lodged against RJD minister for alleged indecent remarks against women

A Janata Dal (United) activist, who is also a member of the Gaya district board, has filed a defamation case against Bihar cooperative department minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Yadav for allegedly passing objectionable remarks against women.

Bihar cooperative department minister and RJD leader Surendra Yadav. (Twitter Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the directive of a Gaya court, the Fatehpur police station late on Wednesday registered a case against Yadav under sections 500 (punishment for defamation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also launched an investigation.

Confirming that the Fatehpur police have implemented the court’s direction, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said that district board member Karishma Kumari filed a complaint before the court against the lawmaker. The police will now record her statement and seek evidence from her.

According to the complaint, Karishma alleged that the minister and MLA from Belaganj had on May 4, 2023 used derogatory remarks against women during a function organised in the premises of Gurpa upgraded middle school.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karishma, who claims to be the state secretary of the JD(U) women’s cell, further revealed that she had submitted a formal complaint petition with a corroborating video at the Fatehpur police station on June 20, but the police registered only a station diary.

“Thereafter, I move a petition before the court. Following the court’s directive, the Fatehpur police registered an FIR against the minister on Wednesday,” she said.

On May 22, she met the Gaya district magistrate with her complaint and urged the DM to take legal action. She claims to have also written to the National Commission for Women.

Yadav, a seven-time MLA from Gaya and a former MP from neighbouring Jehanabad, was in June 2022 charge-sheeted by a POCSO court for revealing the identity of a minor who was allegedly gang raped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail