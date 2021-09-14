Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jeweller and his brother’s grandson shot dead in Bihar’s Raxaul

Kapil Dev Prasad Saraf identified two of the three assailants in his dying statement to the police, which was recorded on a video camera
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Jeweller Kapil Saraf’s son was also gunned down by armed assailants in his shop at Raxaul in 2011 in Bihar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 65-year-old jeweller and his 25-year-old kin were shot dead by armed assailants in Raxaul subdivision of Bihar’s East Champaran district on Monday evening, police said.

Jeweller Kapil Dev Prasad Saraf told police in his dying moments at a hospital that he and his brother’s grandson Chand Saraf were attacked by at least three assailants while on the way to their native village Parsauna from Raxaul. The incident occurred near Dibani bridge under Palanawa police outpost, about 15 km from Raxaul at around 8 pm, police said. Chandan Saraf died on the spot.

“The armed assailants opened fire at them. Both sustained bullet injuries on their chest,” said a police officer, refusing to be identified.

Kapil Dev Prasad Saraf identified two of the three assailants in his dying statement to the police, which was recorded on a video camera. HT has seen a copy of the video. He named Madhu Yadav, a resident of Siswa village in Raxaul subdivision and Dinesh Mahaseth, a Raxaul -based land broker among the assailants.

Kapil Saraf’s son was also gunned down by armed assailants in his shop at Raxaul in 2011.

Police said the senior Saraf died while being treated at a hospital in Raxaul.

“No arrest has been made in this connection as yet, raids are on,” said Chandra Prakash, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Raxaul. Police were yet to register a case at the time of filing this report.

