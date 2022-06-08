Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Jharkhand court slaps 6,000 fine on Lalu Prasad for 2009 poll code violation
patna news

Jharkhand court slaps 6,000 fine on Lalu Prasad for 2009 poll code violation

The matter relates to the landing of Prasad’s helicopter at a location away from the designated spot in Garhwa district during campaigning ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections
RJD president Lalu Prasad. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByVishal Kant

RANCHI: A special MP/MLA court in Palamu on Wednesday slapped a fine of 6,000 on Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in connection with a poll code violation case dating back to 2009.

The court disposed the case after the RJD chief pleaded guilty.

“We pleaded guilty and urged the court to dispose the case as it was unnecessarily getting dragged. The court acquitted our client with a fine of 6,000,” said Prabhat Kumar, counsel representing Lalu Prasad.

The matter relates to the landing of Prasad’s helicopter at a location away from the designated spot in Garhwa district during campaigning ahead of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Prasad, who is out on bail after conviction in four cases related to the infamous fodder scam, arrived in Medininagar, Palamu district headquarters, from Patna on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with party workers.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court on June 10 is set to hear petition filed by the RJD chief seeking the release of his passport as he requires it for traveling to Singapore for medical reasons.

RELATED STORIES

His passport was deposited as a bail condition after conviction in the fodder scam case. In his petition, he requested the court that his passport was expiring and needs to be released for renewal, according to his counsel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP