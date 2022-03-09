Kidnapped Rohtas businessman rescued; 6 members of interstate gang arrested

SASARAM: The Rohtas police on Tuesday rescued a prominent businessman, who was kidnapped on March 5 by an interstate gang, from a locked house at Kudra in adjacent Kaimur district, officials said.

The kidnappers demanded ₹1.5 crore ransom from the businessman’s family for his release but police safely rescued him and arrested 7 members of the gang and recovered a SUV, bike, pistol and 6 mobile phones used in the crime, police said.

The businessman, Munna Chaudhary, a resident of Sasaram town owns hotels, marriage lawns and costly lands near GT Road (National Highway 2). He was kidnapped on gun point from near Maharaniyan plant under Dariga on outpost limits when he was on the way to one of his hotels at GT Road on March 5.

The criminals intercepted and took him in a SUV and called his family from his mobile phone and demanded ₹1.5 crore ransom. Police was informed and a case under Section 364 A (Kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unknown criminals, superintendent of police (SP), Ashish Bharti said.

The SP formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising officers of 3 police stations and district intelligence unit (DIU) under sub divisional police officer, Sasaram, Santosh Kumar Ray. Electronic intelligence led the SIT to gang member Amit Kumar of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh who was arrested from Alinagar near Pandit Deen Dayal Nagar.

On his identification, gang members Satyam Pandey of Jandaha in Vaishali district, Aditya Kumar and Vivek Kumar of Rohtas were arrested, who led the SIT to the place at Kudra, where the businessman was found locked in a room. The other 3 gang members identified as Chandan Kumar and Ritesh Sharma of Rohtas and Bedi Kumar of Kudra were arrested from the place.

The businessman was badly assaulted and had several injuries on his body. Kidnappers assaulted and forced him to call his family for ransom and threatened to kill him if they didn’t pay it soon, the businessman told police.

The buesinessman was treated at the district hospital as he was in shock and trauma. Later, he was handed over to the family on Wednesday.

The SIT is conducting raids to arrest the other gang members and has contacted the Uttar Pradesh police and the police of adjacent districts in Bihar to find out the criminal antecedent of the gang members. The SIT members would be suitably rewarded for their excellent work, SP Bharti said.