Amidst devastating flood across Bihar and the JD(U) launching ‘Nitish Samvad’ across the state, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday took to X to attack the Centre and the state government.

Lalu attacks Centre, state on Bihar’s unending flood woes

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“Lalu Yadav always fought from the street to the Parliament for the right of Bihar and got a package of ₹1.44 lakh crore for state’s development during 2004-09. I am reminded of my struggle a decade later when the state’s coffers are empty and fiscal stress is at its peak,” he posted.

He demanded a permanent solution to the floods from Nepal, a fund for the maintenance of rivers and an increase in the credit-deposit ration (CDR) of Bihar.

“No one has fought for the rights of Bihar and Biharis in opposition or in power as much as Lalu Yadav, right up to today. In Atal ji’s cabinet, there were a dozen cabinet ministers from Bihar, but since my government was in the state, these inept, negative, communal BJP folks never gave Bihar its share of the budget, gave nothing, and didn’t allow it to be given. They even stalled the 5-Year Plans to ensure Bihar didn’t get any money. Back then, the state couldn’t even take direct loans,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Prasad said he had all along strived for a permanent solution to the floods coming from Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prasad said he had all along strived for a permanent solution to the floods coming from Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

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“With NDA-3 in Delhi and NDA-5 in Bihar, these incompetent, inept, and novice folks never tire of making excuses,” he said, calling for the need of straightforward talk with the Nepal government on river maintenance and stressing that Karpuri Thakur ji had also raised this issue.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Vijay Choudhary, a senior JD(U) leader, accused Yadav and the then central government for ignoring Bihar’s interests during the signing of the Farakka water treaty in 1996 between India and Bangladesh.

“ In 1996, RJD Lalu Prasad was in power in Bihar while there was a United Front government at the Centre. Both the governments ignored Bihar’s interests in the treaty. Now, those who were silent on the issue are also now speaking against the treaty because the JD(U) has started a campaign to highlight how Bihar’s interests should be safeguarded , when the treaty goes for renewal ,” said Choudhary, while talking to reporters.

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Choudhary said the obligation to release 1500 cusecs of water from Bihar during the lean period should be abolished, as it adversely affected many parts of the state. “This water can be used to fulfil the essential needs of Bihar like industrial development, drinking water and irrigation,” he added.

“Nitish Kumar has been consistently raising water issues of Bihar at various platform. He has been highlighting the need to review Farakka agreement and the Centre’s assurance is a positive indication,” he added.