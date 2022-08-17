Lalu lands in Patna, Nitish pays a quick visit

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called on ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad shortly after the latter arrived in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday and wished him speedy recovery, people familiar with the development said.

Finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accompanied the CM during his meeting with the RJD chief at former CM Rabri Devi’s residence.

The meeting lasted 30 minutes.

Soon after his arrival, Prasad, who was rushed to the national capital for treatment of fracture of shoulder early last month, chaired a meeting of his party’s ministers in the newly formed government and legislators at Rabri Devi’s official residence, said a senior RJD leader.

It was for the first time after the change in government in the state that Prasad chaired the meeting of party legislators in physical mode. “Earlier, on RJD’s foundation day, he was unwell and hence he addressed them virtually from Delhi,” said another leader.

Rajya Sabha member and Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti accompanied him during his journey from Delhi.

Though the party workers tried to stop him at Patna airport and on his way, Prasad kept waving his hands to the anxiously waiting crowd of supporters and entered the circular road residence in a packed SUV. After a little break at home, he was taken to the makeshift meeting venue, where party leaders were waiting to hear from him. The meeting lasted till late evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON