Lalu lands in Patna, Nitish pays a quick visit
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called on ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad shortly after the latter arrived in Patna from New Delhi on Wednesday and wished him speedy recovery, people familiar with the development said.
Finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accompanied the CM during his meeting with the RJD chief at former CM Rabri Devi’s residence.
The meeting lasted 30 minutes.
Soon after his arrival, Prasad, who was rushed to the national capital for treatment of fracture of shoulder early last month, chaired a meeting of his party’s ministers in the newly formed government and legislators at Rabri Devi’s official residence, said a senior RJD leader.
It was for the first time after the change in government in the state that Prasad chaired the meeting of party legislators in physical mode. “Earlier, on RJD’s foundation day, he was unwell and hence he addressed them virtually from Delhi,” said another leader.
Rajya Sabha member and Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti accompanied him during his journey from Delhi.
Though the party workers tried to stop him at Patna airport and on his way, Prasad kept waving his hands to the anxiously waiting crowd of supporters and entered the circular road residence in a packed SUV. After a little break at home, he was taken to the makeshift meeting venue, where party leaders were waiting to hear from him. The meeting lasted till late evening.
-
Bihar’s new education minister lauds ‘Kejriwal model of schools’
Bihar's new education minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday lauded the “Kejriwal model of schools” and said he would go and see if the same can be replicated in Bihar. “People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi,” Chandrashekhar told reporters after assuming office, reports PTI.
-
‘72% of ministers in Nitish’s new govt face criminal cases’
Chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also have cases registered against them. Only four (36)% of the 11 ministers from chief minister Nitish Kumar's party JD(U) have criminal cases against them while 3 (27%) have self-declared serious criminal cases against them. Both Congress ministers have criminal cases and one of them is facing serious criminal charges. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who has declared his education as that of class 8's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has studied up to class 12th.
-
Bihar’s new law minister in the dock over warrant
The Patna high court had, on February 16, 2017, rejected Bihar's new law minister Kartikey Kumar anticipatory bail petition and directed him to surrender before the lower court to seek regular bail. “All MLAs and ministers submit affidavits. I have protection from court till September 1,” he said. Chief minister Nitish Kumar feigned ignorance about the matter. Senior advocate of Patna high court, Vinod Kanth, said that the minister had no other alternative than submitting him before the law.
-
Ludhiana MC to conduct re-survey of properties to crack down on tax evaders
Failing to catch hold of over 86,000 property tax evaders— as per an estimate based on the GIS-based survey conducted in the city around seven years back— the municipal corporation has now decided to conduct a re-survey of properties across the city to ascertain the number of properties and tax violators. The MC has also been struggling to complete the UID number plates project in the city for the last five years.
-
Rise in number of teens, young adults with non-alcoholic fatty liver
Dr Chetan Kalal, programme director of hepatology and transplant medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, and also 16-year-old Sudha S, a Vile Parle resident doctor, said 30 per cent of his OPD patients suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver. Dr Shankar Zanwar, gastroenterologist, Wockhardt Hospital-Mumbai Central, told HT, today most of the fatty liver cases are being picked up in the health check-ups. There are two kinds of fatty liver disease -- alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics