Land acquisition officers in Bihar get revenue powers to speed up infra work

In its bid to resolve issues related to land acquisition that have held up developmental projects in the state, Bihar’s revenue and land reforms department has vested powers of collector with the district land acquisition officers (DLOs) who will henceforth exercise all revenue related powers of a district magistrate (DMs) to facilitate early transfer of land for development schemes like buildings and roads, said a senior officer familiar with the development.

Additional secretary (revenue and land acquisition) Sushil Kumar, who is also Bihar’s director, land acquisition, said the decision has been taken in keeping with the requirement of land for multiple development projects. “The department has sent letters to all the DMs to clarify the confusion arising out of posting of DLOs from their parent department (land and revenue) as well as those posted directly by the general administration department (GAD). The DLOs appointed by both the departments would have the same powers,” said Kumar.

Currently, 21 of the total 38 districts in Bihar have dedicated DLOs, while DMs have been authorised to nominate any deputy collector as DLO in their jurisdiction if it is required for project execution.

Officials said work on several road and building projects have been stuck owing to delay in the land acquisition despite availability of requisite fund. These include primary health centres, engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes, besides national highways.

Revenue and land reforms department minister Alok Mehta, too, had expressed his displeasure over pending cases of land acquisition and payment of compensation to land owners and directed officials to tone up the mechanism.

The construction of four-lane bridge on the river Ganga, parallel to Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur, had to be re-tendered for a fourth time for various reasons, including once related to non-availability of land.

Work on the long-awaited Amas-Darbhanga expressway could not commence as the construction companies are yet to get unencumbered land at various stretches. Similarly, the construction firm, which was awarded work to build 70-kilometre-long four-lane religious corridor in Madhubani from Umgaon to Basopatti could not commence work. The Danapur-Bihta elevated road project too has suffered delays owing to finalisation of the alignment an acquisition of land. Officials said the pace of work for development of a civilian airport at Bihta is also facing procedural delays, though it has sufficient land for expansion work.

