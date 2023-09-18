Lightning strike kills ten people in five Bihar districts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPrasun K Mishra
Sep 18, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Six persons were killed in Aurangabad while four persons including a woman were critically injured while one died in Rohtas

At least ten persons were killed in lightning-related strikes reported from Aurangabad, Gaya, Kaimur, Rohtas and West Champaran districts of Bihar on Sunday evening, officials said.

In Gaya, two minors along with a 55-year-old man were killed while grazing buffaloes at Pratappur village.

Six persons were killed in Aurangabad while one person died in each of the other four districts namely Kaimur, Rohtas, Gaya and West Champaran.

In Gaya,one person was killed while grazing buffaloes at Pratappur village.

In Rohtas,another person who was in his farm was killed while one person died near Bettiah, officials said.

