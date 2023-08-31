Holiday curtailment order: Many schools in Bihar record ‘zero’ attendance on Raksha Bandhan

Following the education department’s order of holiday curtailment, government schools in Bihar remained open on Thursday but several of them in Patna recorded zero or negligible attendance of students because of Raksha Bandhan.

A class at Bankipur Girls High School in Patna on Thursday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

A large number of schools wore a deserted look. Some registered less than five per cent attendance, as per the school inspection report on Thursday.

The state education department had issued an order on August 29 to reduce the number of holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September and December in order to meet the minimum working days.

Teachers expressed dissatisfaction regarding holiday curtailment as they remained deprived of celebrating the festival. Many teachers joined school duty wearing “black badge” to show their anger.

“I could not pay a visit to my brother’s house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan as the holiday was cancelled. I could not tie Rakhi to my brother this year. All big officials and ministers celebrated Raksha Bandhan at their homes,” said a female teacher based in Patna, who did not wish to be named.

“All teachers were present in the school but not a single student came to study. More than 200 students were present on Wednesday. What’s the point of coming to school if there is no student? Teachers are bound to follow the government’s order but students cannot be compelled to attend classes. Authorities should reconsider the holiday curtailment observing today’s attendance”, said another teacher.

“It feels like the government are targeting the teachers’ fraternity deliberately,” he added.

On the other hand, a couple of school teachers celebrated Raksha Bandhan in the school premises itself.

Several teachers’ unions, including TET Primary Teachers’ Association and Bihar State Teachers’ Association staged protest and demanded to restore their previous holidays.

No government official was immediately available for comment.

