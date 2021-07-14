Man, sons killed by brother, his family over a land dispute in Bihar’s Rohtas

A farmer and his two sons were killed at Khudaraon village in Rohtas district, south Bihar, late Tuesday evening. A land dispute between the farmer and hhis brother was the cause of the murders, police said.

The deceased men were identified as Vijay Singh, 55, his older son Dipak Kumar Singh, 37 and younger son Kaju aka Rakesh Singh, 35.

Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti and sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Sanjay Kumar reached the place Tuesday night and directed that the bodies be sent to the district hospital at Sasaram for a postmortem examination.

Police said that there was a dispute regarding a piece of land between Vijay Singh and his brother Ajay Singh. A civil suit and a proceeding under Section 144 CrPC was also pending and a prohibitory order had been issued by the administrative court, restraining both parties from cultivating the land. Both the brothers were living in the same house.

Ajay Singh wanted cultivate the land and the local Circle Officer and SHO had unsuccessfully tried to resolve the matter.

On Tuesday, Ajay Singh and his sons reached the disputed land to transplant paddy. Vijjay Singh and his sons objected and stopped them resulting in a scuffle but further violence was stopped by the villagers.

About 6pm, when Vijay Singh and his sons were sitting in the courtyard, Ajay Singh, his wife and sons attacked them with swords, resulting in their death, as per the case registered with Darihat police station.

Police recovered the murder weapon and arrested one of the sons Sonal Singh from a private hospital in Dehri. A forensic team has arrived from FSL Patna and raids are on to arrest the rest of the accused who are on the run.