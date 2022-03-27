Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On camera, man tries to attack Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, arrested

The youth is under custody now. He attacked Nitish Kumar while he was on a stage to garland an idol.
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 08:25 PM IST
A man has been arrested in Bihar for trying to attack chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, according to a video posted news agency ANI. The incident reportedly occurred at Bakhtiyarpur block in Patna district, where Nitish Kumar was paying floral tributes to the statue of a freedom fighter from the area.

The youth is under custody now. He attacked Nitish Kumar while he was on a stage to garland an idol. Same can also seen in the viral video posted on social media.

Following the incident, the security personnel immediately held the man and handed him over to the local police. He is currently being interrogated at a local police station.

More information regarding the incident is awaited.

This is not the first such incident. In November 2020, onions were thrown towards Nitish Kumar while he was addressing an election rally in Harlakhi in Madhubani district.

Initially taken aback, he maintained his cool during the incient and said, “Khoob phenko-khoob phenko” (throw more) even as security men formed a cordon around the CM. He then asked security personnel to leave the perpetrator aside saying, “don’t pay attention to him.”

