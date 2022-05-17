Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
patna news

Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran

The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school and tried to rape her. (Picture for representation)
Published on May 17, 2022 10:20 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar

BETTIAH: A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said.

The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature’s call on Monday evening. “When I resisted and raised alarms, they threw me before a speeding vehicle,” the victim said.

Police said she escaped with injuries on her arms, legs, and parts of her body which took place under the Chaurtarva police station area of the district.

Mahila police station house officer (SHO) Dharmavir Bharti said a search has been initiated to arrest the accused. “All the accused are minors and they had allegedly subjected the girl to eve-teasing and lewd comments for the past few days,” said Bharti.

An FIR (first information report) has been registered against the accused under section 376 and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Meanwhile, Bagaha subdivision hospital’s medical officer Dr Chanchal Bala described the victim’s condition as stable. “Her treatment and medical examinations are underway. We will refer her to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH), if the situation demands,” said Dr Bala.

