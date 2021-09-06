Mithila’s cultural symbols on special postal covers unveiled in Darbhanga

Opening of first all women sub post office in Darbhanga division, release of two special postal covers including one on Darbhanga airport and the other on Mithila- Paan (a local variety of betel), Maachh (fish), Makhaan (fox nut) and Paag (headgear)—all cultural symbols of the region-- marked the conclusion of the three-day philatelic exhibition-- related to postage stamps and its history--organised in Darbhanga between September 3 and 5.

Chief postmaster general (Bihar circle), colonel Jaleshwar Kanhar said the all woman sub post office was a step towards women’s empowerment.

The special postal cover on Darbhanga airport reflected its phenomenal growth and a chapter in the city’s modernisation and development.

Vice chancellor of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU) Dr Shashi Nath Jha underscored the cultural significance of Paan (beetle), Maachh (fish), Makhaan (fox nut) and Paag (headgear) to Mithila region.

“The 3-day stamp exhibition hosted by Darbhanga postal division witnessed many activities, including various competitions for school children. Moreover, Darbhanga division notched up top position in opening of Sukanya Samriddhi accounts in 2020-21 in the whole state”, said postal superintendent Umesh Chandra Prasad.

Director, postal services, Shankar Prasad said the postal division had served the people during the corona pandemic with doorstep payment of money through AEPS--an aadhaar-enabled payment system-- and delivery of essential commodities like medicines besides distribution of food packets and masks among the needy during the lockdown. A souvenir, Serving Nation, Beyond Expectations, documenting Darbhanga postal division’s noteworthy work, was also released on the occasion.