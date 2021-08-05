Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Mob runs riot in Jehanabad after lock-up death, two suspended
patna news

Mob runs riot in Jehanabad after lock-up death, two suspended

Around 9 am on Thursday, an inmate allegedly hanged himself with a wire of mobile charger tied around the bars of the toilet adjacent to lock-up. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officer said.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 09:51 PM IST
At least five policemen and a senior official were injured in the incident (Shutterstock)

At least five policemen and a senior official were injured in Jehanabad district on Thursday when a mob protesting against the death of a theft suspect in lock-up attacked the local police station and vandalised police vehicles, the district police chief said, adding that they had to fire in air to control the situation.

The police officer on duty at Ghonsi police station and a police chowkidar have been suspended, Jehanabad’s superintendent of police Deepak Ranjan said, without taking their names.

The deceased was identified as Grijesh Kumar Yadav, 25, a resident of Lakhawar, who was taken into custody on Wednesday night in a theft case and kept in the lock-up at Ghonsi police station.

Around 9 am on Thursday, Yadav allegedly hanged himself with a wire of mobile charger tied around the bars of the toilet adjacent to lock-up. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officer said.

Family members of the deceased alleged the police had thrashed him inside the lock-up. Police, however, rejected the allegations and said the man was earlier jailed in a case related to motorcycle theft and was detained this time for questioning in another case.

After the news of his Yadav’s broke, locals surrounded the police station and pelted stones, in which five policemen and subdivisional officer Nikhil Dhanraj were injured.

The agitators later blocked Jehanabad-Patna-Gaya National Highway and disrupted vehicular traffic for more than three hours. They were demanding that the policemen responsible be booked for murder whereas the police had lodged a case of abetment of suicide.

SP Deepak Ranjan said the chief judicial magistrate had been informed regarding the incident and proceedings were being carried out as per law. “CCTV footage has also been preserved to facilitate the inquiry,” he said.

An autopsy has been conducted at Sadar Hospital but the report was awaited, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP