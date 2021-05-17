Monsoon likely in Bihar by June 15, Patna readies to deal with waterlogging

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Bihar on time by June 15 but hot and humid conditions will prevail till then as temperatures rise across the state, the Patna meteorological centre has predicted.

“Due to conducive meteorological mechanisms, the monsoon is likely to arrive in Bihar on June 15, the normal date of commencement of rainy season in the state. Southwest monsoon usually enters Bihar through north-eastern districts and covers the entire state in two to three days,” said SK Patel, an official at Patna weather centre. He added that the forecast of monsoon reaching Kerala by May 31 was favourable for timely onset of the season in other states as well.

Meanwhile, the Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sped up work to de-silt drains to deal with water logging incidents in the rainy season. The civic body said it has identified areas prone to water logging and drainage cleaning is going on in full swing there.

“We are likely to complete the sewage and drainage cleaning work by May 25. Despite Covid-19 fear, our sanitisation team has been carrying out unclogging work since February 15. We are also preparing to stock an adequate amount of bleaching and Malathion for pre-monsoon fogging,” PMC public relations officer Harshita said.

She added that quick response teams will be deployed in all six circles to respond to any monsoon-related distress calls and it will start functioning from June 10.

On Sunday, Buxar recorded the maximum temperature of 41.2°C; Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 °C, Gaya 40.6°C and Bhagalpur 37.5°C. The minimum temperatures in the state hovered around 25°C to 28°C, said the weather department.

Amit Sinha, an official at the Patna meteorological centre, said the maximum temperature across the state remained up to 3°C higher than corresponding normal. “The meteorological conditions indicate hot and dry weather till May 19 followed by a brief spell of rain. The state is unlikely to experience any effect of the Tauktae cyclone,” Sinha added.