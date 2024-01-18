close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / MP CM hails Modi, Yadavs in maiden visit to Bihar

MP CM hails Modi, Yadavs in maiden visit to Bihar

ByVijay Swaroop, Patna
Jan 18, 2024 09:36 PM IST

As per the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Yadavs comprise close to 14 per cent of the state’s total population and play a decisive role in about 11 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar such as Araria, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Banka, Madhubani, Siwan, Nawada, Ujiarpur, Chhapra, Madhepura and Patliputra.

The Bihar BJP on Thursday accorded a warm welcome to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Patna, where he attended a function under the banner of Sri Krishna Chetna Vikash Manch, in an apparent bid to woo Yadav voters who form the core base of the RJD.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav with Bihar BJP leaders in Patna on Thursday. (HT photo)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav with Bihar BJP leaders in Patna on Thursday. (HT photo)

As per the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Yadavs comprise close to 14 per cent of the state’s total population and play a decisive role in about 11 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar such as Araria, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Banka, Madhubani, Siwan, Nawada, Ujiarpur, Chhapra, Madhepura and Patliputra.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The Yadavs have been traditional voters of Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Bihar.

Mohan Yadav, who replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Madhya Pradesh CM, avoided taking the name of Lalu and Nitish Kumar during his 30-minute speech.

“Our community (Yadavs) plays an important role in keeping democracy alive. People of Yadav community also earn their living by rearing cows. Because of Prime Minister Modi, I got a chance to become CM. Modi ji became PM by selling tea. Development is taking place in the country. India is making waves abroad. In Madhya Pradesh, the biography of Lord Ram Krishna has been included in the curriculum in schools,” he said.

Exhorting people to read and follow epic Geeta, he said, “Lord Krishna certainly belongs to our lineage, but his identity is of the one who destroys the unrighteous.”

Later, he visited the state BJP office and interacted with senior leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On