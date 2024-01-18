MP CM hails Modi, Yadavs in maiden visit to Bihar

The Bihar BJP on Thursday accorded a warm welcome to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Patna, where he attended a function under the banner of Sri Krishna Chetna Vikash Manch, in an apparent bid to woo Yadav voters who form the core base of the RJD. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav with Bihar BJP leaders in Patna on Thursday. (HT photo)

As per the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Yadavs comprise close to 14 per cent of the state’s total population and play a decisive role in about 11 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar such as Araria, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Banka, Madhubani, Siwan, Nawada, Ujiarpur, Chhapra, Madhepura and Patliputra.

The Yadavs have been traditional voters of Lalu Prasad’s RJD in Bihar.

Mohan Yadav, who replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Madhya Pradesh CM, avoided taking the name of Lalu and Nitish Kumar during his 30-minute speech.

“Our community (Yadavs) plays an important role in keeping democracy alive. People of Yadav community also earn their living by rearing cows. Because of Prime Minister Modi, I got a chance to become CM. Modi ji became PM by selling tea. Development is taking place in the country. India is making waves abroad. In Madhya Pradesh, the biography of Lord Ram Krishna has been included in the curriculum in schools,” he said.

Exhorting people to read and follow epic Geeta, he said, “Lord Krishna certainly belongs to our lineage, but his identity is of the one who destroys the unrighteous.”

Later, he visited the state BJP office and interacted with senior leaders.